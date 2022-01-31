Suspicious incident in the Harlow Oval area of Harrogate – witness says they saw firearm tucked in waistband

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that occurred in the Harlow Oval area of Harrogate.

Officers received a report at around 12.30pm on Sunday 30 January 2022 about a man acting suspiciously who had approached a nearby car and spoken to the driver.

As the man moved away from the car, a witness has seen what is believed to have been a firearm tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

The man is described as:

white

in his early to mid-twenties

around 5ft 10/11in tall.

black short hair with a receding hairline and a short fringe

red blotchy, acne marked skin

wearing a blue face mask pulled down on his chin

plain navy t-shirt

black mid-length coat which was unzipped, blue jeans with a belt.

having a local accent and was smoking a cigarette at the time.

Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are requesting anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident or anyone who recognises the description of the man to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 1606 Kinnear or email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220017125.