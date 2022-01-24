Helping Your Staff to Improve Their Skills: What Busy Leaders Can Do

Behind every successful business is a team of skilled employees. Therefore, it is important that all business leaders invest enough time into their team to help them become successful parts of your organisation.

To achieve this, you should provide them with opportunities to improve their current skillset. Learning should never stop in a workplace, and if your employees want progression, this is something they will require. This article will discuss how all business leaders can enhance their employee’s skill set in seven simple steps.

Schedule Regular 1:1 Meetings

No one should want to be a manager that is never around. Your employees want to feel supported in becoming the best versions of themselves they can be. Therefore, it is crucial that you invest your time into each employee by tracking their progress. One way that this can be achieved is through regular 1:1 meetings. A 1:1 meeting is an excellent opportunity for you to get to know your employees on a more personal level. What motivates them in the workplace? What do they feel are their most vital skills? You can then use this information to help them create a plan of action about achieving their goals and what they need to do to get there.

Employees can feel a lot more motivated to improve their skillset when they know they have the support of their manager. These meetings can also benefit your business as you can use them as an opportunity to require feedback about the job. Is there anything your employees feel needs improvement to help them do their job better? If you are new to 1:1 meetings, then it is recommended that you conduct some online research to find some helpful top tips that can steer you in the right direction.

Communicate Effectively

Lines of communication should always be open within your workplace. If your employees are struggling with something, they should be able to gain the information they need straight away. Not only will this help them progress within their roles, but it will also improve workplace productivity. If your employees have no one to turn to when they need help, it can demotivate them, and they will struggle to improve. Start by enforcing an open-door policy. If your employees know they can communicate with you at any given time, it can provide them with the motivation they need to improve. Questions can be answered, and they can gain the relevant feedback they need to overcome any obstacles they may face.

Provide Regular Feedback

How will your employees enhance their skillset – if they don’t know what they need to do to improve? Without regular feedback, your team will continue to work as they are. Their skill sets will continue to stay the same, and you will fail to see much progression from each team member. Feedback should be given in a specific way. For example, if you are harsh with your delivery and cause offence, this can hinder workplace productivity as your employees are likely to feel demotivated. Instead, it needs to be constructive. If your approach is positive and focuses on improvement, you will motivate your employees rather than upsetting them.

You can learn more about the importance of feedback through various online resources. Not all feedback will be positive. There will be areas that your employees need to improve on at times. The crucial thing to remember is the feedback needs to be constructive. Start by identifying their strongest skills and compare those against their weakest. This gives them something to strive towards. Ensure to follow up with them after the feedback is given to see how they have improved.

LMS And LXP Learning Systems

Technology continues to advance rapidly, and your brand should certainly be using it to help you improve your business operations. Now, employees can enhance their skill set by gaining access to ongoing training materials through learning management systems (LMS) and learning experience platforms (LXP). An LMS is traditionally characterised by formulaic progression through learning materials, in which the organisation leads the way, including milestones and assessments. An LXP, on the other hand, is characterised by the exploration of content by the learners themselves. The learner can go down various rabbit holes of learning, guided by a user-friendly Netflix-like experience

What if you could have both an LMS and an LXP rolled into one? The imc Learning Suite has achieved exactly that. You can offer your employees a range of training courses to suit all learning styles. The system also allows you to track each individual’s progress. It can help you identify the strongest skills that each individual has, and you can use this as an opportunity to look for areas of improvement.

Create A Desirable Workplace Culture

Positive workplace culture can have many benefits for your organisation. Not only does it make your business a desirable place to work, but it can also boost the morale of your team and give them the motivation they need to succeed in their job roles. Employees who work in a positive environment are also likely to feel less stressed. This can have an excellent effect on workplace productivity overall.

So, how do you achieve a desirable workplace culture? You need to start by prioritising the well-being of your employees. This can be achieved in many ways. For example, you can provide chill-out areas around your office to give employees a chance to unwind if they are feeling stressed. You can also supply fresh fruit and bottles of water to make sure your staff are energised throughout the day. Creating a positive workplace culture does not have to be a challenge, and there are plenty of tips out there that you can take inspiration from. Putting your employees first and offering them chances to progress in their careers are keys to success.

Offer Your Employees Opportunities

Your employees are motivated to enhance their skills if they feel like your organisation believes in them. An excellent way to show employees this is by offering opportunities. For example, offering an employee a chance to train as a manager for a few weeks can give them the motivation they need to take on a new challenge. It can inspire them to strive towards further success within your organisation, and opportunities like this will certainly help improve their skills.

Offering your employees opportunities also incentivises them to stay loyal to your company. They are less likely to look for a job elsewhere if they know they can gain progression where they are. This will work wonders for your retention score, making your company a more desirable place to work.

Reward Hard Work

If you want your employees to improve in their roles, they need a boost in motivation that will help them strive towards further success. Therefore, it is important that all business leaders take time to reward hard work. Doing so will help your employees feel valued by their organisation. It motivates them to carry on and develop further in their roles. You can reward hard work in multiple ways. The internet is bursting full of excellent ideas from which you can seek inspiration. You can treat your employees to a company lunch, or even a box of chocolates can be enough to make someone feel appreciated.