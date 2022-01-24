Gain Knowledge and Gain Skills – Project: WILD C.I.C. presents Enable, Sustain, Thrive

Project: WILD C.I.C., a not-for-profit based in Selby, is running a free, online course called Enable, Sustain, Thrive which is all about sustainability and employability.

With the 2050 net zero target for the UK and changes such as the end to sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 looming closer, sustainability is becoming a widely talked about topic and a huge part of everyday life.

Enable, Sustain, Thrive aims to give people across North Yorkshire the chance to gain some knowledge about sustainability and learn how this knowledge applies to them, their everyday lives and their communities.

The course will examine everything from economics to product design to marketing and the natural environment, as well as career opportunities in the fast growing sustainability industry.

Enable, Sustain, Thrive is all about learning how the planet can thrive, but also how we can thrive as people. With tailored 1:1 sessions and group work that focuses on transferable skills, there is something for everyone, even if they aren’t interested in sustainability.

Working with individuals from across North Yorkshire over February, March and April, the course is targeted at those who are currently unemployed, out of full-time education, 18+ years of age and living in York or North Yorkshire.

Signing up is completely non-committal, so you can reserve a space but change your mind about attending if you need to.

Enable, Sustain, Thrive is facilitated by Project: WILD C.I.C. and funded by the European Social Fund and the Education & Skills Funding Agency.

Lucy Allis, the lead tutor for Enable, Sustain, Thrive said: This course is an amazing opportunity for people to gain an understanding of sustainability but also figure out how they can apply this to their own lives and to their communities. I’m really excited to get started! The coordinator of Our Zero Selby, a new initiative for community-led action to shape the future

of Selby, Charlotte Jones said: It’s great to see this kind of provision in North Yorkshire, especially as the UK steps up its efforts to tackle climate change. Gaining knowledge and understanding in this area will allow communities to lead their own approach to tackling climate change.

Nicholas Atherton, Outreach Coordinator at Project: WILD C.I.C. said: I’m thrilled to see something that makes this complex topic easy to understand and accessible. It’s also really important to give people more opportunities in this growing industry – not a course to miss! As we gear up for the course, we want you to get involved.

To find out more about the course or to sign up please contact Lucy at lallis@projectwildcic.com or 07476060789.

You can also visit our website www.projectwildcic.com/est/ and follow their social media to find out more.

Or see @projectwildcic on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn