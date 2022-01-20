NYMR launches 2022 Pullman dining experiences

Looking for ideas to start filling up that new 2022 diary? Bookings are now being taken for The North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s hugely popular Pullman Dining Experiences, which operates throughout the year, from early April until the end of October.

The NYMR’s Pullman service is an unforgettable dining experience through the stunning North York Moors National Park. Departing from Grosmont Station, sit back and relax onboard one of the historic and luxurious Pullman Dining Carriages whilst you enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family.

With years of catering experience, the NYMR team prides itself on offering the highest quality of service and seasonal menus featuring the best locally sourced food and drink. Temptations across the menus include: slow cooked honey and mustard pork belly; rhubarb and ginger crumble tart; Eton Mess cheesecake; black pudding, apple and Wensleydale stack; roast topside of beef; mushroom risotto; salmon and chilli fishcakes; and cassoulet.

The Pullman menus include:

Moorlander Lunch (Spring Menu – 7 April to 3 July; Summer Menu – 7 July to 29 August; Autumn Menu – 1 September to 30 October) – the very best of local and seasonal produce

North Yorkshire Evening Pullman (Select dates between 22 April and 15 October) – cassoulets, cutlets, crumbles and everything in between

Yorkshire Day (30 and 31 July) – a menu packed with locally sourced delights such as Pickering Watercress Soup and Yorkshire Parkin

Seafood Special Pullman (8 April to 8 July) – from creamy chowder and a trio of fishcakes to smoked haddock or lemon poached trout, this menu offers a myriad of delights from our seas

Passage to India Curry Train (15 April to 19 August) – the very best of Indian cuisine, from Onion Bhajis and Masoor Dal starters to Lamb Rogan Josh and Chicken Korma to desserts including Kheer and Gajrela Ka Halwa.

For 2022, NYMR has also introduced a Private Coupe Package which offers guests a private dining experience within their own compartment, which can seat up to four people. This exclusive package includes a complimentary bottle of house wine and a bottle of still or sparkling water.

Pullman experiences can be booked online at nymr.co.uk/pullman or by calling 01751 472508. Priority will be given to previous bookings delayed due to COVID.

NYMR gift cards can be used for payment towards Pullman Dining services.