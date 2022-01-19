Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes their new resident conductor Jeremy Carnall

Originally beginning to work with HPO just before the 2020 lockdown, Jeremy has waited patiently in the wings before delighting our audience in October at our return concert.

Jeremy studied cello at the Royal Northern College of Music and brings a wealth of experience from across Europe with the National touring opera company of Holland, St Gallen and Opera Leipzig in Switzerland, Netherlands Symphony and Anhalt Philharmonic.

He is also the music director of the Dorset Opera Festival, a 2-week summer school providing young singers with the opportunity to perform.

Jeremy is very excited to be putting HPO through its paces with members old and new for what is thought to be the first UK performance of Emilie Mayer’s Symphony No 1 for our forthcoming concert in February.

The concert on Saturday 12 February at 7:30pm at St Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate will also include Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme featuring cello soloist George Kennaway of Opera North.

Tickets are available in advance only from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), priced at £11 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.