Harrogate Gateway – keep the conversation going by taking part in a “polis” poll

The Harrogate Gateway Project is a £10.9million scheme to redevelop the area around James Street, Victoria Monument, Railway Station and the Bus Station.

The formal public consultation is now closed, but there is still NYCC background information on the scheme here:

Harrogate Station Gateway | Your Voice (westyorks-ca.gov.uk)

The scheme has been subject to a NYCC-run consultation, been presented to the North Yorkshire Area Committee (for information) and subject to a community-run poll.

The next stage is on the 25 January 2022, when the NYCC Executive will make a decision. It will be not subject to a meaningful vote by councillors.

We have worked with the not for profit Crowd Wisdom Project in Harrogate to put forward a further poll, based using the Polis system.

The main difference with this poll to others is that those completing the poll can shape the questions being asked. That means, if the initial questions being posed weren’t the ones you thought should be asked, you can add more. More to follow on the Crowd Wisdom Project in future news items.

The Polis Poll: