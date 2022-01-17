The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate invests in a robotic surgical assistant for knee surgery

BMI The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate has invested in a robotic surgical assistant for knee replacement surgery.

The ROSA knee system enables its surgeons to carry out more personalised procedures with a greater degree of accuracy.

The introduction of the robotic assistant is part of a £250,000 investment by parent company, Circle Health Group.

Professor Nick London of the Yorkshire Knee Clinic is one of four consultant surgeons, namely Mr David Duffy, Mr Jon Conroy and Mr Mark Farndon, who have carried out knee replacements with the ROSA since its introduction at The Duchy last year.

Professor Nick London said: So far we’ve had excellent outcomes for patients. As we continually strive towards getting 100 per cent of patients the best outcome from their surgery, there is a significant group who may benefit from the advantages the ROSA robot brings.

It offers greater precision in the alignment, rotation, positioning and sizing of knee implants. It has a robotic arm that is guided by the surgeon, and also analyses data to help them plan, carry out and assess the knee replacement.

Rick Sanders, executive director at BMI The Duchy Hospital, said: We are delighted that robotic-assisted knee surgery is now available here in Harrogate. It gives our highly experienced consultant surgeons the option of using this state-of-the-art equipment to help them ensure even greater accuracy for knee replacements.

Alongside the introduction of the ROSA, the investment in the hospital has also enabled a programme of improvements to take place. New camera systems have been implemented to facilitate minimally invasive surgery, while new LED lighting has been installed and the interior redecorated.