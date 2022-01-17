Future of Catterick Garrison secured

Catterick is to remain an important garrison town under plans confirmed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Future Soldier announcement in November 2021 confirmed Catterick Garrison will become home to the 1st (UK) Division, one of three UK Divisional Headquarters, and be a base for additional units including 21 Engineer Regiment which will move from Ripon in 2025.

And although there will be a reduction in the originally planned increase in Service personnel numbers, significant investment has been earmarked through the Defence Estate Optimisation Programme.

This will include development of Army infrastructure to ensure that incoming units are suitably provided for.

Richmondshire District Council Leader, Councillor Angie Dale, said: While I am disappointed that the earlier projected growth of the garrison is not now happening, I am pleased to learn that its future as a major Army base in the North is secure. We will now work in partnership with the MOD and other agencies to ensure that the services needed to support the families and personnel working in the Garrison are provided; and that the future vision also takes into account the needs of local people living in and around the base.

Assessment studies will deliver options for development of the garrison, with the first at Marne Barracks already underway to support the move of 21 Engineer Regiment.

A further study at Munster Barracks, beginning later this year, will focus on the needs of the units moving to Catterick in 2028.