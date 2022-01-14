Wanted man Luke Gibson, likely to be in the Harrogate area

18-year-old Harrogate man Luke Gibson is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge.

Officers believe Gibson is in the Harrogate area.

Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and the force has issued an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information.

If you see him, or have any info about where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.