Police look to find owner of ratchet jack left at the scene of burglary at Harrogate jewellers

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary at a shop in Harrogate town centre.

It happened on Beulah Street at 2.30am on Friday 7 January 2022, and involved suspects breaking into Browns Jewellers.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about two people seen on bikes prior to the burglary around the Station Parade and Bower Street areas.

In addition, a large black ratchet jack was left at the scene. Police would like to locate the owner of this, as doing so may assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1523. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220003179.