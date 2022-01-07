Robbery at Browns Family Jewellers and Pawnbrokers in Harrogate

A Jewellers on Beulah Street in Harrogate has been the victim of an overnight robbery.

Police have confirmed that the intruder and fire alarms (due to a smashed window and the presence of smoke in the property) were activated at 2.28am today.

It appears that the suspects had entered the building but it is not yet clear if anything was taken

CCTV and forensic examinations are ongoing along with neighbourhood enquiries

Witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious behaviour in the area are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111. Please quote reference 12220003179 when providing details.