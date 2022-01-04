Buy one and get one free ticket offer for the Gilbert & Sullivan series 7,8 & 9 January

Free tickets are on offer for the Royal Hall Harrogate, with three nights of spectacular fun!

There’s still time to book your seat for one or all of our three fantastic performances in the Royal Hall Harrogate this weekend.

There is a fantastic BUY ONE TICKET/GET ONE FREE (for each of the three events) offer to truly lift your spirits and start 2022 the way it’s meant to be!

If you want to ensure you have a socially distanced seat just call on 01422 323252 or go online to book at www.gsfestivals.org or click one of the links below.

You can book on the door, but remember to quote the code NEWYEAR to get your free tickets.

Friday 7 January at 7.30 pm

THE BEST OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN

Led by celebrated comic baritone Simon and starring members of the National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company. Accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra. Tickets from £25.

Book here or call 01422 323252 and quote NEWYEAR for your free ticket

Saturday 8 January at 7.30 pm

THE MAGIC OF VIENNA NEW YEAR GALA CONCERT

Enjoy a fantastic selection of the most beautiful pieces by Johan Strauss, Lehar and more, brought to you by the renowned National Festival Orchestra, conducted by David Russell Hulme. Our international opera stars include James Cleverton, John Savournin and Rebecca Bottone. Tickets from £28

Book here or call 01422 323252 and quote NEWYEAR for your free ticket

Sunday 9 January at 7.30 pm

THE MIKADO, Charles Court Opera

CCO bring their five star London production of this most loved Gilbert & Sullivan comic masterpiece. Containing all those familiar songs including “I’ve got a little list” and Three little maids from school” this punchy and hilarious satire is a wonderful New year treat! Tickets from £25

Book here or call 01422 323252 and quote NEWYEAR for your free ticket