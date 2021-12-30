Police ask for witnesses to Harrogate collision that left a man in his seventies with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision which occurred in the Harrogate.

Just before 9am on Tuesday 28 December 2021

Beige coloured Renault Scenic

Collision with a pedestrian outside Waitrose on Station Parade in Harrogate

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and initially treated the pedestrian, a man in his seventies, before he was taken to Hospital.

The man’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Station parade in Harrogate was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the collision. The cordon was lifted just before 1pm.

Officers need to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who stopped to assist to contact them. Information can be provided by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for TC 428 Bainbridge or by emailing emma.bainbridge@northyorkshire.police.uk