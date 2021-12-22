Nike Air Max Trainers taken in violent robbery of 17-year-old in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a violent robbery which occurred on Bilton Grange Close, near to the junction with Skipton Road in Harrogate.

11pm on Saturday 11 December2021

17-year-old boy was assaulted by two males thought to be aged between 16 and 18 years of age

and his Nike Air Max trainers stolen

Officers are appealing for information which could assist them to identify the two suspects and are asking witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information to get in touch.

The two offenders are described as:

Having a slim build

Both were wearing face coverings and dressed all in black.

Seen in the vicinity of the Texaco Petrol station on Skipton Road shortly before the robbery took place.

One of them was riding a black mountain bike and the other on foot

It is believed that the offenders have chased the victim from the Majestic Wine shop on Skipton Road to Bilton Grange Close, where they have violently assaulted and threatened him and taken his shoes – a distinctive pair of black and orange Nike Air Max 90’s.

Officers are particularly keen to identify a man who was in the area at the time of the assault, who was wearing a distinctive black EA7 baseball cap as they believe he may be able to assist their enquiries.







Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1484 Dave Foyston . You can also email david.foyston@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210260693.

Two boys in their late teens have been arrested in connection with the incident. Both have been released on conditional bail.