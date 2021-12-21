A festive welcome for new residents as Harrogate’s newest luxury care home opens

SPRINGFIELD Healthcare’s management team are delighted to announce that their newest care Home, Harcourt Gardens in Harrogate is now open and extending a festive welcome to new residents. The £15m home is the latest in Yorkshire based Springfield Healthcare’s portfolio and will create over 100 jobs in the Harrogate district.

Harcourt Gardens offers the very best of care, in a fantastic setting at the heart of the Harrogate community. The Home is just a short walk from The Stray and Harrogate town centre. The new Home increases Springfield Healthcare’s offering to 6 homes across Leeds, Ilkley and York. Harcourt Gardens promises to be the jewel in the crown for the luxury care home provider. Offering exceptional quality care, coupled with beautiful interiors, a private chef, gin bar, private dining room, cinema and landscaped gardens. It also makes the most of state of the art technology to provide safe and personalised care. The Home is proving to be very popular with several beds already booked.







Springfield’s CEO, Graeme Lee, said: We are so proud of Harcourt Gardens, the team have worked hard to deliver something very special. We are challenging perceptions of what a care home is like, and offering a personalised, lifestyle choice for people who want to maintain their independence and way of life with a little extra support on tap. Our care pathway also means we can help them as their needs change, with specialist dementia and nursing care available too.