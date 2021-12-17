Mark Smith, an amazing Ambassador for organ transplants, completes 850 mile walk

Mark Smith, an amazing Ambassador for organ transplants completes walk in support of Kidney Care and Friends of Harrogate Hospital this Friday.

Mark Smith, an amazing Ambassador for organ donation and kidney care from Harrogate completes his latest and most gruelling fundraising event to date.

A double transplant recipient who has worked hard to raise awareness about kidney disease locally and nationally as Mark believes it is very much misunderstood and under valued as one of the largest killers of people.

A keen walker and has completed various challenges, including Hadrian’s Wall and has raised over £16,000 so far for charity through various walks and events.

Mark’s latest challenge is slightly different to the others as it has been taking place during a national lockdown, restricting his ability to walk in places he would normally visit.

Taking inspiration from an American doctor who originated the idea, Mark has walked 850 miles this year to represent the 850 million kidney patients worldwide. Mark is raising funds for Kidney Care UK and for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Mark has aimed to walk a minimum of 17 miles per week, though some weeks may have been more difficult due to weather, lockdown or his own health, but Mark has been determined to complete this challenge.

Mark will finished his walk at Harrogate District Hospital on Friday 17 December 2021 at 12.30pm and was be greeted by Councillor Trevor Chapman, Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate and the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Chapman, Chris Thompson, former Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Organ Donation Community, Friends of Harrogate Hospital and staff from Harrogate Hospital.

Dr Albert Day, a former chairman of Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust and now part of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity said Mark Smith is remarkable! He faces and overcomes challenges, he inspires others. The significance of ‘850’ mile walk is to highlight the 850 million people who have the burden of kidney disease and the imperative to find enough organ donors. Mark has walked through all weathers, on different terrains and even whilst recovering from Covid! He deserves our respect as well as our profound thanks.

You can support Marks Smith’s 850 mile walk by donation by going to Just Giving and typing in Mark Smith 850.

Mark Smith Biography

Mark Smith is a member of the Organ and Tissue donation committee at Harrogate District Foundation Trust (HDFT),

An Ambassador for organ donation through NHS Blood and Transplant,

Member of the Patient Advisory Group at Kidney Care UK,

A motivational speaker,

Mark was part of the Staff and Volunteers choir at the NHS 70th Anniversary Big Variety Show promoted by The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Was founded in 1966, they celebrated their 55th Anniversary this year

The Friends have raised over £2.3m to purchase equipment or facilities to enhance the Patient experience at Harrogate Hospital.

Their most inspirational campaign raised an amazing £335,000 to house the Hospital’s first MRI Scanner.

Some claim that when you walk through the Hospital you are always within two metres of an item or facility funded by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital!

They are part of the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

