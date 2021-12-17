Harrogate district residents urged to check Christmas and New Year waste and recycling dates

Harrogate District bin and recycling collections between next Monday (20 December) and Monday 27 December will be earlier (starting this Saturday) and collections from Tuesday 28 December until Friday 14 January being later. Collection dates can be found below:

There will be no collections on 27 December and 28 December 2021 or 3 January 2022. Normal service will resume on 17 January 2022.

The council don’t usually accept materials that won’t fit in a black box or blue bag (known as ‘side waste’), but to help with all the extra stuff from Christmas, they will take extra recycling at this time of the year.

During the festive period, more waste is produced than any other time of year and a lot of it can be recycled or reused. So the borough council are urging resident to recycle all that they can this Christmas.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: It may not be the number one priority for some residents during the festive period. But this year there will be changes to waste and recycling collections the week’s commencing 20 December, 27 December, 3 January and 10 January. Some collections will be earlier so I’d urge residents to check their and ensure it is presented before 7am on collection day. I’d also like to encourage residents to recycle as much as possible by checking what can and can’t be recycled and by following our helpful tips.







Below is a reminder about some of those extra seasonal items that residents can recycle:

Blue bags

Christmas cards, envelopes and Christmas crackers (but not if they are metallic or have glitter on them)

Wrapping paper must pass the ‘scrunch test’ (if you scrunch the paper in your hand and it stays in a ball, you can put it in your blue bag)

Brown cardboard and corrugated cardboard packaging from online deliveries, toys and large electrical items (please remove all plastic packaging and labels first, then flatten and cut down the cardboard to ensure it fits in your blue bag)

Christmas catalogues and brochures

Black boxes

Recycle the foil from your mince pies and turkey (please remember to rinse and remove any bits of food first)

Glass food jars and glass bottles (any colour and rinsed out)

Plastic bottles, cardboard food and drinks cartons and drinks cans (all washed and squashed)

Light coloured plastic packaging and plastic food trays (please remember to rinse and remove any bits of food first)

Residents will need to put any extra items for recycling in a clear plastic bag(s) – one bag for paper/cardboard and a separate bag for plastics, glass, cans and cartons – so the crew can easily see what’s inside.

Anyone who is unsure of their waste and recycling collection dates can visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea. Alternatively, lots of helpful information – including opening hours and how to keep safe this festive period – can be found at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/christmas.

Items that can’t be recycled the kerbside – including electrical items and toys – can be taken to one of the three household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in the district. These can be found at:

Harrogate HWRC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG3 1DE

Ripon HWRC, Dallamires Crescent, Dallamires Lane, Ripon, HG4 1TT

West Harrogate HWRC, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate, HG3 2SN

Details about what can be taken and opening hours over the festive period can be found at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/household-waste-recycling-centres.