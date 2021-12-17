All welcome to ‘Candles for Heroes’ at Commonwealth War Graves/ Stonefall Cemetry this weekend

This weekend will see the Candles for Heroes vigil from the Commonwealth War Graves in Harrogate.

19 December 2021 from 4pm

Commonwealth War Graves, Stonefall Cemetery

Open to all

Benji Walker said: We first held the vigil in 2018, and that came from me seeing school children in Netherlands placing candles on war graves. It has happened every year since, but was more behind closed-doors last year. My own father was in the RAF and my son is in the South Yorkshire Regiment – I think it is just a really nice thing to do.

Approximate running order for the event:

Arrive by 4pm

Short welcome

Introduction by Elizabeth Smith, Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Music – carols

Prayers

Last post

2 minutes silence

Reading from Mayor of Wellington

Hymn

Prayer

Carol

Laying of wreaths

Representatives from Harrogate’s International Partnership will be attending the Candlelit Christmas Remembrance and reading out a message from His Worship Andy Foster Mayor of Wellington, New Zealand.

Wellington is a twin city of Harrogate and the home city of four of the casualties at Stonefall who served with the Royal New Zealand Air Force during the Second World War.

CWGC Public Engagement Coordinator, Elizabeth Smith, said: The Commonwealth War Graves Commission commemorates more than 1000 casualties at Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate. The vast majority of these are Air Force personnel from across the Commonwealth. It is an honour to be able to remember these casualties on behalf of their families and communities across the globe. I am very grateful to local resident Benji Walker who is continuing the long tradition of Remembrance in Harrogate by organising this event.

See ‘sponsor a candle’ appeal here: Crowdfunding to Candles for Heroes is organising a Christmas Remembrance Candlelight Vigil at Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate on 19th December 4pm. on JustGiving





