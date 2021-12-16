Otley Road works lifted for holidays as weather delays completion

Roads and footways around the construction of phase one of the Otley Road cycleway in Harrogate will be reopened over the Christmas and New Year period.

Recent severe weather conditions have delayed completion of the cycle path, but the majority of the work on the footpath and carriageway will be completed by tomorrow (Friday, 17 December).

Therefore, the footpaths and carriageway will be open after December 17 and will remain open over the Christmas and New Year period. New permanent traffic signals are expected to be in operation from Monday (20 December) and over the Christmas period.

The remaining cycle path works will restart in the week commencing 3 January with a revised completion date of 14 January 2022.

Highways area manager Melisa Burnham said: We have made every effort to complete the work, but the weather has been against us. We will lift the works over the holiday period for the convenience of residents and aim to complete the work quickly in January, though this again will be subject to weather conditions.

The cycleway will help to improve safety and alleviate congestion along the Otley Road corridor. It will complement other schemes, such as Beech Grove low traffic neighbourhood and future projects in the town centre, ultimately providing a cycle facility from the west of Harrogate to the town centre.







The route will be built in three phases. Phase two is expected to begin in March. Phases one and two will cover from just west of Harlow Moor Road to Beech Grove. Phase three, from Harlow Moor Road to Cardale Park, relies on developer funding from the west of Harrogate urban extension. Plans are being worked on which will lead to more detailed planning, including a feasibility study.