Little Bird Artisan Markets in Harrogate and Knaresborough this weekend

Little Bird Artisan Markets are preparing for their final weekend of Christmas markets before the holiday period arrives. They have hosted a record number of markets throughout December in a variety of locations around the Yorkshire area. Staff, volunteers and traders will then be hanging up their own festive stockings and having a well-deserved rest.

This weekend will see markets setting up in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate on Saturday, and Knaresborough town centre on Sunday, which is a change in day from our usual Saturday market in the town. T

The traders over the weekend will include local distillers who specialise in flavoured vodka and gin, which would make a special gift for someone. Amazing smelling handmade soaps, candles, skincare, body care and wax melts to pamper yourself or make your home smell good. Lots of gift opportunities for children with handmade clothing, toys and craft products, also for adults with wooden crafts, leather products, jewellery and not forgetting our four-legged friends we have a variety of pet stalls selling clothing, accessories and treats. Also, for those looking for the perfect item for their own home or as a gift there will be art, photography, home ware and those last-minute festive decorations.

The markets will also have our amazing food vendors providing a variety of festive food and drinks to keep you warm and full of energy to complete your shopping. We will also have a programme of entertainment from our regular singer Maggie Wakeling and a few local groups and individuals making guest appearances throughout the day. The markets are a great day out for all the family or a chance to catch up with friends while grabbing a coffee and browsing the stalls

Markets will be taking place this weekend in the following locations: