New relay tv mast to serve Masham viewers

A new TV mast has been switched on to restore or improve TV services for more households, Arqiva, the company which operates Bilsdale Mast, announced today.

Viewers in Masham will need to retune their TVs if they have not already done so. Some households will have had the main TV channels restored as a result of the switch on and others will receive a stronger signal.

The switch on returned some services to more residents and more than 97% of households across the region have now had some TV services restored. Engineering teams are out measuring signal strengths to enable further progress.

It is hoped that a further mast, in Leyburn, will be switched on over the next few days.

This follows the recent switch on of masts in Loftus, Thirsk, Ripon and Castleton and a power boost at the upgraded relay mast at Eston Nab.

Arqiva is working closely with regional charities, local authorities and housing associations to reach those people whose services have not been restored. Information, updates and advice, for example on how to retune your TV, are available at bilsdalemast.co.uk

A dedicated freephone line is available on 0800 121 4828, and the numbers of engineers available to provide support to eligible households is being increased from this week.