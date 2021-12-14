Grants on offer to students in Harrogate District

Students living in the Harrogate District who are currently taking post-16 education courses for the academic year 2021/22 are invited to apply for a small grant from a local trust.

The fund, which is administered by North Yorkshire County Council, is available from the Haywra Crescent Educational Trust. The grants can be used to buy books and equipment or to fund travel that relates to study.

The money is available through the proceeds of the sale of a former education property in Haywra Crescent, Harrogate.

This year the trust has around £1,000 to distribute to students from the Harrogate area who are studying at schools, colleges and universities outside the Harrogate Borough.

Further information and application forms are available by emailing post16@northyorks.gov.uk

The closing date for applications is 31 January 2022.