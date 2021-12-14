Consultation on how much of your council tax bill should pay for police and fire services

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoë Metcalfe, is asking how much you think should be invested in local policing and fire and rescue services from your council tax bills from April next year – or the precept as it is termed

One of roles of a PFCC, required by law, is to set the police and fire precepts – the amounts dedicated to policing and fire and rescue services in North Yorkshire from every household.

Last year, due to the impact of the lockdowns on the local economy, the then Commissioner determined to only increase the precept by 1.99% or £5.29, rather than the maximum permitted increase of £15 (which would have been 5.66% in North Yorkshire). This raised approximately £3million less than the full permitted increase would have raised (£1.6m versus £4.5m).

This year the precept cap for policing has been set at a maximum £10 increase. The Commissioner will wait to see the outcome of this consultation before determining whether or not the precept will be increased for next year.

As part of Zoë Metcalfe’s commitment to ensure everyone has the chance to have their say before the amounts are decided, she wants to know your views as part of a consultation. She will then make her proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February.







The survey opens today, Monday 13 December, and runs until Thursday 13 January at www.tellCommissionerZoe.co.uk