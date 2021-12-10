MP presents framed design to Christmas Card competition winner

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, will be using a design created by Martha Allsopp – a pupil at Richard Taylor School in Harrogate – for his Christmas e-card.

The design was chosen from those submitted by local school children in response to Mr Jones’s ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition. The competition has run for 10 of the last eleven years pausing last year because of the pandemic.

Matha’s e-card will be sent to local groups and constituents.

The competition entries were judged by the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Chapman, Penny Mackenzie – a former primary school teacher – and Mrs Sue Darling who works at Harrogate High school.

Andrew said: There were lots of designs entered this year and it was clear that a lot of effort had been put into them by the pupils. Martha’s design was colourful and traditional reflecting the Christmas we all hope to spend this year. The judges were very impressed and I know that the recipients will be too.

Martha was awarded a framed copy of her Christmas card. Each primary school that entered had a ‘local winner’ and every child who submitted an entry received a special certificate personally signed by Mr Jones.