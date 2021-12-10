Celebrating GCSE students’ success and resilience

A celebration of the achievements, resilience and hard work of last summer’s GCSE students has been held at Rossett School.

The annual Presentation Evening, which also acknowledges the contribution of staff and parents, rewards excellence in a range of academic subjects and other disciplines.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said it was wonderful to be able to hold the event in person again, after it had to move online last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The evening included a speech from Ms Woodcock and the presentation of subject awards and special trophies for outstanding academic performance in individual subjects.

Accolades were also given to students who had shown exceptional achievement in academic progress, citizenship, core values, and contribution to the life of the school.

Ms Woodcock said: We are very proud of this year group. They were an excellent year in many different respects, not least in their management of the strangest of times – learning remotely and at school over the last two years – in order to be awarded their TAGs (Teacher-assessed Grades). Their achievements have allowed them to progress on to their chosen pathways, and we were thrilled to celebrate their many successes at the Presentation Evening.

The guest speaker for the evening was Mr Joe Joyce, a former CEO in the manufacturing and construction sector, a director of finance in education and now the proud owner of his own local family brewing company,

Mr Joyce shared his personal philosophy on the importance of aiming high in life, before presenting GCSE and BTEC certificates, along with the awards and trophies.

Musical interludes were provided by Year 12 musicians who performed an Oasis hit, while Nia Bell sang a beautiful solo by Adele. Head Prefect Harvey Kennedy closed the evening’s celebrations with particular thanks to the staff at Rossett, all parents and the guest speaker.





