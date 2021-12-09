Today Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate handed over 350 toys and gifts to the Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas Present Appeal in York, donated by staff and parents from across the QE community.

This year’s appeal by the Salvation Army has set out to collect new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present. Last year the appeal provided toys and gifts to 741 children between the ages of 0 – 18 years in and around York. The appeal closes on Sunday 12 December and gifts can be deposited at various collection points around York.

Following the Covid-19 virus, the increased costs of living, the end of the furlough scheme and the cuts in Universal and Working Tax Credit payments means many may not be able to celebrate Christmas in their usual way this year. The Salvation Army has committed to ensuring families referred to them do not go without additional food and their children have gifts to open on Christmas Day.

Amy Martin, Chair of the Board at QE, said: We’ve had another amazing response to our Christmas Appeal this year and our community has donated once again with generosity and kindness. We have been able to collect a full range of gifts for 0-18 year olds for the appeal, which is fantastic. QE is proud to be able to contribute to this worthwhile appeal, spreading some much needed festive joy to families who find this time of year challenging for many reasons.

Major Andrew Dunkinson of the York Corps Salvation Army said: We are very grateful to the Queen Ethelburga’s Community for coming together to support of Toy Appeal so generously. Their gifts will make a significant difference to those families who have very little this Christmas.





