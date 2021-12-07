Harrogate Grammar School students awarded prestigious Arkwright Scholarships

Two Year 12 students from Harrogate Grammar School, Matthew MacDermott and Harry Bearne, have both been awarded prestigious Arkwright Engineering Scholarships.

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship inspires and nurtures students to be future leaders of the UK engineering sector. Harrogate Grammar School is affiliated to the scheme and students go through a rigorous selection process which involves being nominated by their Design and Technology teacher, completing a comprehensive application and a 30-minute online interview. Both Matthew and Harry were successful in all the stages and went on to secure a scholarship.

Matthew and Harry were awarded their scholarships at a prestigious virtual presentation where they were able to meet their sponsors, CrowdStrike Cyber Security and Agilia Infrastructure Partners. Sponsors support their students in various ways, by offering invaluable work experience, supporting their curriculum project and providing a personal mentor to help with aspects of their studies and career planning. Both Matthew and Harry will receive £600 to support them through their A-Level studies.







On receiving the scholarship, Matthew said: It has been amazing to receive an Arkwright Engineering Scholarship, with CrowdStrike Cyber Security sponsoring my journey. I have already had the opportunity to talk to my mentor and plan some work experience with them. It should be a great opportunity and will hopefully open up my university choices in the future.

Harry added: The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship will provide me with extra support and guidance throughout my A-Levels and give me a wider range of options post-Sixth Form. I am grateful and honoured to be a part of this programme.