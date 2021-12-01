Iconic Harrogate Landmark Acquired By Flexible Workspace Provider

The Iconic Royal House in central Harrogate, which boasts a rich history having being a prominent feature in the town since 1847, has been acquired by flexible workspace specialist Wizu Workspace in a significant deal that will see the property undergo a 6 figure refurb which is set to bring 15,000 sq ft of flexible workspace and coworking to Harrogate’s centre.

Wizu, which already has 6 workspaces across Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford, acquired the new

Royal House site on Station Rd and plans to launch it’s popular membership model with a new vibrant coworking space, flexible all-inclusive serviced offices and bright meeting rooms.

Tom Almas, CEO of Wizu said: We’re excited to bring something truly unique to Harrogate, creating a blend of sleek modern interiors mixed with historic period features to provide an impressive place to work.” We chose Harrogate due to the undersupply of modern, flexible office space in the town and saw an opportunity to bring our popular, all-inclusive model to businesses. The building itself is incredible. It’s in a prominent central location with stunning views of The Stray and just a few minutes from the train station and major road links – making it an attractive, accessible space to run a successful business from.







John Guggenheim, Chairman of Wizu said: We’re looking forward to welcoming some fantastic business to the new space and expect it to be a talent magnet for companies due to its location and impressive design.

The new workspace will host a range of serviced office space, meeting rooms, coworking and a brand new event space. Work on the Royal House workspace is set to be completed this December 2021 and is already 25% pre-let, with local businesses already signing up to take advantage of the exciting new offering.