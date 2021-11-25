It’s voting day for your Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire

On Thursday 25 November a by-election will be held for a Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for the North Yorkshire Police area.
There are 5 candidates to choose from:
- Hannah Sarah BARHAM-BROWN – Women`s Equality Party
- James Richard Lake BARKER – Liberal Democrats
- Zoë METCALFE – Conservative Party
- Emma Nicole SCOTT-SPIVEY – Labour Party
- Keith Graham TORDOFF – Independent
Why you get two votes on the paper – supplementary vote system
Under the supplementary vote system, a voter is asked to indicate first and second preferences, if no candidate has 50 per cent of the first preference votes, the two candidates with the highest number of first preference votes go forward to a second round.
In the second round of counting ballots, those indicating a first preference for a candidate that lost the first round are reallocated according to the second preference indicated in the ballot paper.
You can still vote if you have lost your polling card.
How to find out about each candidate
- An independent resource is a website, Choose my PCC. Go to https://www.choosemypcc.org.uk/area/north-yorkshire where there are details on the manifesto of each candidate.
- We have covered a number of news items on the campaigning, go to https://www.harrogate-news.co.uk/?s=commissioner to view them.
- or just search on the internet for each candidate.
Why you should vote
The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is a very influential role in the police and fire service of the county. This is your opportunity to take part in the democratic process, and influence who takes that role, by voting for the one that you believe would best fulfil the role.
It’s worth remembering that each candidate has had to run a campaign county-wide, which is a huge task in itself – so you may not have had literature through the door, but there is plenty of information online for each candidate. It’s important that people search that out.
The overall turnout for these elections tends to be low, and in May 2021 it was only 25% of those eligible to vote.
For the May 2021 vote:
|
Authority
|
Ballot Papers Verified
|
Turnout
|
Craven
|
13,431
|
30%
|
Hambleton
|
18,827
|
26%
|
34,346
|
27.4%
|
Richmondshire
|
8,903
|
23.84%
|
Ryedale
|
10,522
|
24.09%
|
Selby
|
18,804
|
26.66%
|
Scarborough
|
18,399
|
22.04%
|
35,890
|
24.16%
|
PARO Area
|
159,122
|
25.33%
The final results in terms of total votes for the May 2021 elections were:
- Philip Allott (Conservative) – 84,737 votes
- Alison Hume (Labour) – 53,442 votes
- Keith Tordoff (Independent) – 22,338
- James Barker (Liberal Democrats) – 19,773 votes