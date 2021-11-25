Harrogate - 7 April 2020
Harrogate - 7 April 2020
/

It’s voting day for your Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire


On Thursday 25 November a by-election will be held for a Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for the North Yorkshire Police area.

There are 5 candidates to choose from:

Why you get two votes on the paper – supplementary vote system

Under the supplementary vote system, a voter is asked to indicate first and second preferences, if no candidate has 50 per cent of the first preference votes, the two candidates with the highest number of first preference votes go forward to a second round.

In the second round of counting ballots, those indicating a first preference for a candidate that lost the first round are reallocated according to the second preference indicated in the ballot paper.

You can still vote if you have lost your polling card.

How to find out about each candidate

Why you should vote

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is a very influential role in the police and fire service of the county. This is your opportunity to take part in the democratic process, and influence who takes that role, by voting for the one that you believe would best fulfil the role.

It’s worth remembering that each candidate has had to run a campaign county-wide, which is a huge task in itself – so you may not have had literature through the door, but there is plenty of information online for each candidate. It’s important that people search that out.

The overall turnout for these elections tends to be low, and in May 2021 it was only 25% of those eligible to vote.



For the May 2021 vote:

Authority

Ballot Papers Verified

Turnout

Craven

13,431

30%

Hambleton

18,827

26%

Harrogate

34,346

27.4%

Richmondshire

8,903

23.84%

Ryedale

10,522

24.09%

Selby

18,804

26.66%

Scarborough

18,399

22.04%

York

35,890

24.16%

PARO Area

159,122

25.33%

 

The final results in terms of total votes for the May 2021 elections were:

  • Philip Allott (Conservative) – 84,737 votes
  • Alison Hume (Labour) – 53,442 votes
  • Keith Tordoff (Independent) – 22,338
  • James Barker (Liberal Democrats) – 19,773 votes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.