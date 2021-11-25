Co-op set to re-open Knaresborough petrol filling station along with new, larger, food store following major makeover

Co-op is set to re-open Knaresborough petrol filling station along with a new-look, larger, food store this week (Friday, 26, November) following a 10-week programme of works and improvements.

The convenience retailer has almost doubled the size of the food store on site to over 2,600 sq ft and, overhauled the petrol filling station with new pumps and canopy.

The new-look site supports 12 local jobs, with vacancies for up to four new colleagues to join the store team.

Knaresborough’s new-look Co-op – located on Boroughbridge Road – includes customer car parking, a bakery, free ATM, hot food and Costa coffee dispenser, alongside an enhanced and increased focus on fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products and, everyday essentials.

Amazon Locker parcel collection is also available at the new-look Co-op.

A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s Membership programme. Membership of the Co-op unlocks additional value through in-store offers, and sees Members rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal Membership account balance. The Co-op also donates the same amount to local causes.

Students in Knaresborough who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also receive a 10% discount at the Co-op.

The Co-op also includes a recycle unit for ‘soft plastics’ which ensures all of Co-op’s own food packing is easy-to-recycle either via kerbside collection at home, or through this accessible disposal route for materials which are unlikely to be collected by UK councils – including: crisp packets, bread bags, single-use carrier bags and bags-for-life, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet-food pouches.

Scott Wilson, Co-op Store Manager, said: We are delighted to have the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Knaresborough, the investment has enabled Co-op to provide a new, improved and larger food store, create new local jobs and, overhaul the petrol filling station – to better serve our community. We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and parcel collection services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community with its food and fuel needs, conveniently.

Michael Calvert, Co-op Area Manager, added: Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life. We also want customers to know that they can become a Member of the Co-op. In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, Co-op donates to community causes when Members swipe their Membership card when buying own-branded products, so by shopping at the Co-op our Members are helping to make good things happen in their community.

Co-op has around 4.6M active Members, and alongside Food, it operates: Co-op Funeralcare, Insurance and Legal Services. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership






