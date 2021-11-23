Video: Emma Scott-Spivey, Labour Party candidate for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Manifesto

Police and fire services are facing unprecedented challenges – not just from the government’s savage cuts – but from new and changing demands. There has also been a breakdown in trust, compounded and inflamed by the last commissioner. Trust must be restored and the damage done by Phillip Allott repaired.

North Yorkshire needs a commissioner who recognises people’s concerns and works to address them. We must restore trust and rebuild the frontline.

My parents were police officers who worked on the frontline. I work on the frontline as a student paramedic. I know how dedicated and hardworking our police and fire service staff are. They too must have a commissioner they can trust, who understands the sacrifices they make and the pressures they face. They need a commissioner who will fight to make sure they have the resources they need to keep us safe.

That is what I will do.

I will fight for fairer funding for North Yorkshire and I will prioritise:

Tackling endemic violence against women and girls

Eliminating county lines drug dealing

Cracking down on crime against the elderly

Extra resources for dog thefts and crimes against animals

Improving police and fire services in rural and coastal communities

I won’t dodge tough conversations or hide from difficult decisions. I will be open, accessible and transparent. And I will make sure North Yorkshire’s police and fire services take the same approach. In that spirit I will voluntarily ‘submit to recall’, in the way MPs have to. I will also donate 20 per cent of the commissioner’s salary to local causes.

I will restore trust in North Yorkshire’s commissioner and I will rebuild our frontline.





