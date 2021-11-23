Video: Emma Scott-Spivey, Labour Party candidate for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Manifesto
Police and fire services are facing unprecedented challenges – not just from the government’s savage cuts – but from new and changing demands. There has also been a breakdown in trust, compounded and inflamed by the last commissioner. Trust must be restored and the damage done by Phillip Allott repaired.
North Yorkshire needs a commissioner who recognises people’s concerns and works to address them. We must restore trust and rebuild the frontline.
My parents were police officers who worked on the frontline. I work on the frontline as a student paramedic. I know how dedicated and hardworking our police and fire service staff are. They too must have a commissioner they can trust, who understands the sacrifices they make and the pressures they face. They need a commissioner who will fight to make sure they have the resources they need to keep us safe.
That is what I will do.
I will fight for fairer funding for North Yorkshire and I will prioritise:
- Tackling endemic violence against women and girls
- Eliminating county lines drug dealing
- Cracking down on crime against the elderly
- Extra resources for dog thefts and crimes against animals
- Improving police and fire services in rural and coastal communities
I won’t dodge tough conversations or hide from difficult decisions. I will be open, accessible and transparent. And I will make sure North Yorkshire’s police and fire services take the same approach. In that spirit I will voluntarily ‘submit to recall’, in the way MPs have to. I will also donate 20 per cent of the commissioner’s salary to local causes.
I will restore trust in North Yorkshire’s commissioner and I will rebuild our frontline.