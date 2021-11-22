Harrogate Town partner with #HerGameToo ahead of Ladies fixture at Knaresborough Town

Harrogate Town Ladies will take on local rivals and league leaders York City at Knaresborough Town’s Manse Lane on Sunday 28th November, in a fixture that celebrates the start of the club’s partnership with #HerGameToo.

#HerGameToo is a campaign that was created by 12 female football fans to help eradicate sexism and misogynistic culture in the football industry and create a better and more inclusive atmosphere for female fans – now and for the next generation.

The fixture will be FREE to attend and will see local community groups come together to actively promote equality, celebrate diversity, and educate and inspire the next generation of women in football.

Football is for everyone; we wholeheartedly advocate that everyone, regardless of gender background, race, colour, age, sexual orientation and beliefs are welcome at Harrogate Town Football club.

Alongside what is sure to be an intriguing NERWFL fixture with two teams aiming for promotion, there will be plenty of other events happening on the day, from photo opportunities, pre-match entertainment and refreshments.

Turnstiles open at 12.30 with free entry on the gate available for anyone who has not downloaded a ticket in advance.

Prior to the match there will be an opportunity to meet and have photos taken with the Harrogate Town Ladies players and club mascot Harry Gator.

The Harrogate Town Community Foundation will also be running pre-match entertainment for attendees to get involved with.

Tickets can be downloaded online, or collected from the Harrogate Town Club Shop on Commercial Street in Harrogate Town Centre.

Fixture: Harrogate Town Ladies V York City Ladies

Date: Sunday 28 November 2021

Venue: Knaresborough Town FC, Manse Lane, HG5 8LF

Kick off: 2pm





