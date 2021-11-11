War Memorial restored at Grove Road Cemetery in Harrogate

A war memorial has been restored and returned to Grove Road Cemetery.

It was found in the garden during the refurbishment of the Chapel. That’s now a boutique bed and breakfast, directly opposite the cemetery entrance gates.

Councillor Paul Haslam found the monument, in 2018, on a pallet at the entrance to the cemetery, and from there worked to get the monument reinstated in the cemetery.

The bronze soldier had been stolen, but Lapicida in Harrogate paid for a new cap to finish it.

On Thursday, 11 November 2021 at Grove Road Cemetery, wreaths were laid at the newly renovated war memorial to honour and remember Bilton Boys who lost their lives in WW1.





