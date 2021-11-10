50th Stray Charity Bonfire raises record amount

Harrogate RoundTable have announced a record-breaking year for donations at their 50th annual Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks event held on the Stray on Saturday 6 November 2021.

The team behind this year’s event have announced that the net proceeds to be donated to the Friends of Harrogate Hospital is a whopping £6,568.42

John Carter of Harrogate RoundTable said: Harrogate RoundTable would like to thank everyone who came along to enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display on the Stray. It’s the 50th year that we’ve put on the event and it was a fantastic night! As always the event was free for everyone to attend, however, we’d like to thank the Harrogate public for their generous donations to raise funds for this year’s charity The Friends of Harrogate Hospital. We also want to thank all the volunteers for their hard work over the whole weekend.

Harrogate RoundTable want to flag the amazing generosity of everyone who donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser, those who gave cash to the bucket shakers, and those who used text to donate.

If anyone missed an opportunity to donate the GoFundMe is still open and can be found by searching for GoFundMe and Harrogate Bonfire or on the following page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-bonfire-and-fireworks-2021

Having celebrated 50 years of putting on the event Harrogate RoundTable are now asking attendees, and the wider Harrogate public, for their views on how to take the event forward in future years. An online survey has been created which can be accessed from their website, Facebook page, or via the following link: https://forms.gle/816JNoeaV4vygsTJ7

The organisers would also like to extend their gratitude to the many companies, organisations and individuals who helped make the event happen, many of whom provided goods and services for free or at heavily discounted rates. The suppliers of this year’s event included Ferrensby Fireworks, North Yorkshire Scouts, 1st Pannal Scouts, Your Harrogate, Techbuyer, Chameleon Technology, Haredata Electronics, Artus Digital Marketing, FTAV, HACS, A1 Skip Hire, Tyler Parker Photography, SEP Traffic Management, and EMS Ambulance Services.

Harrogate RoundTable is a group of local men aged 18-45 who organise charity and community events, including the annual Harrogate Beer Festival and the Stray Bonfire, as well as supporting local charity projects and meeting regularly for activities and the occasional drink. They welcome enquiries from prospective new members via their website or Facebook page.





