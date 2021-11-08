Video: 50th Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks

After a break in 2020, the Harrogate Roundtable Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks was a big success this year- 6 November 2021.

The total raised is still being counted, but there visibly very high numbers.

John Carter, Harrogate Roundtable, said: Sunday was a busy day too, tidying up the stray and counting the cash that we collected. We will soon be able to announce how much has been raised for charity. A big thank you to everyone involved in putting the event on, and also to everyone who came along on the night to enjoy the show!





