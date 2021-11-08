Please support the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal

The Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal is up and running, looking for donations and for people to go along to their Christmas Fair on 27 November 2021.

Chrissie Holmes is the events organiser for the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal.

Chrissie said: It was 7-years ago when the old group was folding, and I thought I didn’t want to let that happen. Along with 2 other members, we managed to keep it going, establishing a committee. The lights brighten the place up, and are good for mental health. On the run-up to Christmas, you can often see the children looking up at them too.

Harrogate Borough Council match-fund any money raised, upto a maximum of £30k

Chrissie said: This year we are looking at adding new lights, along with installing additional light sockets at either end of the high street, to fill gaps. But we would like people to make donations to help support.

The Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Christmas fair is the key fundraising event for the lights:-

27 November 2021

St. Andrew’s Church, Starbeck, Harrogate

2-6pm

This year’s Christmas Fair promises to be a bumper one with new and different stalls to buy Christmas gifts and treats from.

There will be festive entertainment from the Summerbelle Dance Academy, the winner of our 2021 Children’s Competition will be announced, and their 2021 Raffle will be drawn.

There will be refreshments served and the Starbeck Christmas lights will be switched on by the Worshipful Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate and the Mayoress accompanied by Starbeck Community Queen 2021 Scarlett and the Princess Katie.



