Pine Marten relaunches with a new menu and a new look

The Pine Marten has undergone a significant investment that has given the much-loved eating and drinking spot a spectacular new look and ultra-glamorous feel.

It has also introduced a brand-new menu, which brings together an exciting social dining and drinking experience, featuring fresh flavours and ingredients inspired by modern world-food trends – leading the charge is Head Chef Tim Chapman, who has been with the pub for six years.

There are three open fireplaces, private dining available, beautiful garden with feature pond, and a new look.

General Manager, Richard Tate, who has over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality sector, comments: I’m delighted with the makeover at The Pine Marten – we’ve retained customer favourite features , like our three open fireplaces, while revamping the entire place, and it looks absolutely stunning. This marks a new chapter for the Pine Marten – my fantastic team and I can’t wait to see guests coming through the doors.









See visit: https://www.thepinemarten.com/