Acting Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire appointed

Jenni Newberry has today (4 November) been confirmed as the Acting Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York at this afternoon’s Police, Fire and Crime Panel meeting.

The Head of Commissioning & Partnerships will take up the role as part of the interim leadership arrangements for the Commissioner’s Office which will see the team and its services run by the Executive Management Team on a stewardship basis for the next three weeks.

In accordance with the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel must appoint an Acting Commissioner from within the paid staff of the Commissioner’s Office to undertake the role in the period the role is vacant.

Mrs Newberry will work alongside Chief Executive and Monitoring Officer Simon Dennis, Chief Finance Officer Michael Porter and Assistant Chief Executives Tom Thorp and Caroline Blackburn until the by-election has taken place on Thursday 25 November. The successful candidate will take office when the result is declared, expected to be on Friday 26 November.

Acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jenni Newberry said: The senior team here at the Office are grateful for the Panel’s support for our stewardship proposal. Having been part of the Commissioner’s Office for the past eight years, I am committed to making sure people across North Yorkshire and York are safe and feel safe – I will ensure that key ambition is my priority for the short period I am Acting Commissioner. The commissioning and partnerships team I lead have made a huge difference to lives across this county developing and improving services for victims, the vulnerable and all those who come into contact with North Yorkshire Police, including perpetrators who are engaged with to reduce reoffending. The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s team are brilliant and hard-working public servants who have faced a difficult time. I am always proud to be part of that team and honoured to be able to lead them over the next few weeks alongside Simon, Michael, Tom and Caroline before the new Commissioner is elected.