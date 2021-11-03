Video: Official Campaign Launch: Keith Tordoff, independent, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner candidate for North Yorkshire

Keith Tordoff officially launched his campaign this morning (3 November 2021) to be the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire.

Following the resignation of Philip Allot, an election will take place on the 25 November 2021. There are five candidates, with Keith Tordoff standing as the only independent candidate.

Keith Tordoff on why he is standing: I am standing again as I care, and I believe that the people of North Yorkshire have an independent candidate to represent them, rather than one tied to one of the political parties.

He joined West Yorkshire Police in 1975 and served 20-years. He was promoted up to Inspector and worked in the task force, Vice Squad, Special Branch and CID. He worked on several major investigations, including the Peter Sutcliffe, serial killer case.

From leaving the police, he spent 10-years in banking, investigating fraud cases. More recently, he has been known as a local businessman in Pateley Bridge, where he ran the old sweet shop in Britain. Keith has been a prominent member of the Pateley Bridge community, serving as chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, and leading campaigns around Britain in Bloom, along with Best High Street in the Great British High Street Awards.

Keith Tordoff on his plans for the roll: I want to make a difference, I have priorities, but my campaign is based around safer streets for all. We can do that with a lot of practical initiatives that can be done very quickly. We need more visible policing, but people say that can’t be done due to resourcing. I want police officers, as part of their shift, to park up and walk around the communities.

There is a published manifesto at My Manifesto — Keith Tordoff MBE

Hear Keith talk more about why he is standing, and his manifesto here:

There are three main manifesto areas:

Protecting vulnerable people, Creating a sense of security Becoming the greenest and most sustainable Police and Fire Service in the country.

An area that is particularly prominent is around the safety of women and girls.

Manifesto Protecting The Vulnerable – Women and Girls

Most women are attacked by people they know, not strangers.

We will commission services to make effective interventions to reduce the harm to women, particularly in domestic abuse situations, by:

Working to raise the public awareness of ‘Claire’s Law’ to make sure women (and also men) have access to information about their partners past behaviour to make informed choices. Commissioning services to work with offenders in domestic abuse cases to reduce the harm to women (Such as C.A.R.A). Recognising the challenges of reducing harm to women is not as simple as enforcement alone. Working to create safe places and support refuges for women. Working in partnership with the fire service to make fire stations as well as Police stations places of safety and escape. Benchmarking the use of existing legislation to make sure the Police are doing everything they can with Domestic Violence Protection Notices and Domestic Violence Protection Orders. Demanding improvements and holding them to account where they aren’t.

See https://www.keithtordoffmbe.co.uk/ for further information.





