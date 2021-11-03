Poppies at the Knaresborough Castle

The Poppy Appeal is now up and running, and every penny counts so the can support those who have served in our military and their families.

The Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion will have its market stall in the town next Wednesday, 10 November – bags, badges and knitted Poppies on sale.

On the same day children from the town’s schools will plant a field of Poppies on the Castle bowling green.

The Poppies are made by the children using recycled petals from previous years wreaths.

Thursday 11 November at 11am the Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion will mark armistice day at the town’s gleaming war memorial. This will be a low key event.

Remembrance Sunday is three days later on 14th November beginning with a church service at St John’s Church from around 9.30 am followed by the parading of the Knaresborough Royal British Legion standard up the High Street to the memorial for a short service at 11am.

The RBL is 100 this year but now, in Knaresborough, short on members.






