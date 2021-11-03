Harrogate pop-up shop gears-up to expand into a second space

The Harrogate pop up shop has quickly become a destination in the town since opening on the 13 September, and now the pop-up will be expanding into a second unit ready for Christmas.

The original pop up shop is situated on the corner of Cambridge Street. After a huge response and a large reserve list for the seasonal period, the organisers are opening a second space within The Victoria Centre for more businesses to make the most of. This space will be located in the centre, in the former Grape Tree Foods unit, next door to Cafe M and WH Smiths.

The second unit will welcome local business Marth and Bea from the 8 November, and there is still opportunities for others to take the space during November and December.

Jessica Swain, from Barker Proudlove and Contemporary by Barker Proudlove, has worked on bringing the initiative to Harrogate and said: It is incredible that we have so much demand for the pop up shop and we are thrilled to continue working with the Victoria Centre team to bring more businesses to Harrogate’s high street during the seasonal period. We stand by the exciting opportunity our pop up shop offers and we hope that even more businesses will join us in our secondary space. Our second space couldn’t open at a better time, as there is no better time than Christmas for many retailers.

To get involved, please email Kiera McLaughlin kiera@barkerproudlove.co.uk to reserve a space.






