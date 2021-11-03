Annual Ball raises £16,500 for Harrogate Neighbours

£16,500 has been raised to design and build a new sensory garden at The Cuttings

On Friday 29 October, the annual Harrogate Neighbours charity ball returned with a Halloween-inspired theme, which raised a hair-raising £16,500 for the not-for-profit organisation.

Due to Government lockdowns, the ball, which is a key fundraising opportunity for the Harrogate-based care provider had to be postponed last year. Friday saw its return to The Crown Hotel in Harrogate, and it was bigger, better and spookier than ever before.

Over 150 people attended the black-tie event, with costumes optional to those guests bold and brave enough. The evening was heavily supported by local businesses who either sponsored the event or provided unmissable raffle prizes, including an overnight stay at Rudding Park and a signed England football shirt. Main sponsors included, Luxx, Razer Blue, Bullseye and Slingsby.

Guests were treated to a three course meal, which ended in a trio of daringly delicious desserts, including “Butchered Toffee Apple”, “Winter Berry Blood cake” and “White Chocolate and Meringue Ghost”.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours said: It was so wonderful to be able to host the annual Harrogate Neighbours ball and finally have something to celebrate. It’s been such a tough 18 months, but with the support of local businesses and the community, we have all pulled through together and we’re extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received. Thanks to the incredible amount of money raised on the night, we’ll be able to start putting the plans in place for a tranquil sensory garden at The Cuttings for all the residents, their family and friends to enjoy.

To help support Harrogate Neighbours through volunteering, donating, fundraising, sponsoring an event or to join the team please visit www.hnha.co.uk or call 01423 888777.