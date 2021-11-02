Caddick Construction completes on £15m specialist dementia care home

Work has completed on Vida Court, the new 100-bed specialist dementia care home in Harrogate which will welcome people living with dementia from across the UK.

The home has been built on behalf of specialist dementia care provider Vida Healthcare, which was established to transform the care available to people living with dementia in the UK. The company already has two purpose-built care homes – Vida Hall and Vida Grange. The Group offers its residents state-of-the-art facilities in a “home from home” environment, as well as offering respite and day care for guests.

The multi-million-pound facility on a 3.5-acre site off Beckwith Head Road, will be home to 100 residents in eight self-sufficient houses, all with en-suite bedrooms. Communal and social facilities on offer will include a newsagent, coffee shop, private cinema and sensory gardens.

Although the 18-month build experienced challenges due to Covid-19 and social distancing restrictions, the scheme has swiftly progressed. Caddick Senior Contracts Manager Chris Allott said: “This is a fantastic home from home environment for families looking for the very best care for their loved ones. It has been a very rewarding project to work on knowing we are bringing these much-needed facilities to Harrogate when demand is so high.”







Vida Court is due to welcome its first staff members in September, and residents in November this year.

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, added: Our residents deserve the very best and we have seen first-hand the positive impact that good design can have on people’s lives. Vida Court is a national facility which will pioneer dementia care with its unrivalled facilities and surroundings, all designed to support our residents as they come to terms and adapt to living with dementia.

Architects for the project were Leeds-based Den Architecture with principal design services and quantity surveying provided by Projex Building Solutions, also based in Leeds.

Currently 1 in 4 NHS beds are taken up by patients living with dementia over the age of 65. In England and Wales, the number of dementia sufferers who need palliative care is forecast to almost quadruple by 2040.