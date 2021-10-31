Harrogate Touch Rugby makes great start at its first ever Touch Rugby tournament

Harrogate Touch Rugby (“HTR”) played in its very first Touch Rugby tournament on Saturday (30 October 2021), held at Northallerton Rugby Club.

The tournament was part of the England Touch Association’s Autumn Regional Roadshows, with Harrogate playing against 7 other well-established teams from the North East. Despite very little real preparation, HTR performed massively above expectations, improving with every game, before losing out to Catterick Touch in the Shield Final by a solitary try in extra-time.

Head of Harrogate Touch Rugby, Tony Lewis, said he was hugely proud of every player in the squad of 14, with Gemma Webster taking the Tournament “Most Valuable Player” award across all 8 teams.







Also special mention to our own MVP Neil Hennigan and our most improved player Jack Mitchell. 3 shining stars but 14 heroes. For sure this will now be the first of many competitions and tournaments we will play in, and HTR is well and truly on its way.

Thanks need to be given to Harrogate Rugby Club, in particular to Director of Rugby Dave Doherty, for the ongoing support in helping touch rugby to grow and flourish in Harrogate.

HTR runs 2 Touch rugby sessions every week, all year round – mainly social, all-inclusive, mixed and all abilities sessions, with occasional more formalised coaching sessions, e.g. ahead of tournaments like the above. Everyone welcome, including new members.

You can just go along to any of their sessions. Touch membership is £50 per year.

Contact Tony Lewis on 07970 216420 for more details.