At 4pm today (29 October 2021), was the deadline for nominations for the role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Hannah Sarah BARHAM-BROWN – Women`s Equality Party

James Richard Lake BARKER – Liberal Democrats

Zoë METCALFE – Conservative Party

Emma Nicole SCOTT-SPIVEY – Labour Party

Keith Graham TORDOFF – Independent

The elections take place on 25 November 2021.