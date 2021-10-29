Planning application submitted for leisure centre in Knaresborough

The new facility will replace the existing pool once complete. It will provide a six-lane 25metre pool, learner pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, spin studio, café as well as electric car charging points, bicycle storage and large play area.

The proposals that were shared earlier this month have been received positively with more than half (54 per cent) of respondents in favour and 25 per cent neutral about the scheme.

Of the 209 responses that were received during the most recent engagement event, 62 people thought it was a great development which will be positive for the area and will benefit the expanding population, while others agreed it was a good design and a welcome addition to leisure provision in Knaresborough.

A number of amendments to the scheme have also been made following feedback from residents. Including changes to the brickwork and cladding to be more in-keeping with the character of Knaresborough, removal of glazing to reduce the potential for light spill into neighbouring properties, as well as some further work to look at replacement tree species.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director of economy, environment and housing, said: I’d like to thank those who have taken the time to share their views on the exciting new leisure and wellness centre being proposed for Knaresborough. It is clear residents are keen for us to provide modern and fit-for-purpose leisure facilities in the east of the district that complement the surrounding area, while also ensuring we retain the existing pool while the new facility is built. It has also allowed us to address any concerns and tailor the scheme where practically possible. I’m confident that the revised scheme will encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle and something Knaresborough residents will be proud of.

Mark Tweedie, managing director of Brimhams Active, said: Through the provision of fantastic modern leisure and wellness facilities and engaging, inclusive services we will be able to help many more people become active, lead healthier lifestyles and therefore live longer, more independent and happier lives. This is a really exciting time for leisure, health and wellbeing in the Harrogate district which is thanks to the bold and brave vision of Harrogate Borough Council and their commitment to unprecedented levels of investment.







It is anticipated that the planning application will be considered by the planning committee early next year. If approved, the project could start in the spring.

The new leisure and wellness centre will complement the significant refurbishment project at the Hydro in Harrogate, which will see the leisure centre receive an extension and refurbishment of the swimming pools area and changing facilities, a new 400sqm fitness suite, improved reception and café and an overhaul of the existing gym and leisure facilities.