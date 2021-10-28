Harrogate Soroptimist fashion show to raise funds for Just ‘B’

A fashion show being held by Soroptimist International Harrogate & District to raise funds for local specialist bereavement and emotional wellbeing charity, Just ‘B’, part of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

The show takes place on Saturday 6 November at 2.45pm at Harrogate Grammar School, with sustainable fashion in the spotlight – sourced from Saint Michael’s community stores. Artisan stands open at 2pm.

Models include members of the Soroptimists, volunteers from Saint Michael’s retail shops and students from Harrogate College.

Tickets are £15 (£5 for under 18s) which include refreshments and the chance to win £100 in a prize draw. There will be the opportunity to buy the Show’s outfits and the chance to win one of the amazing raffle prizes, including a spa day for two.

There are still a few tickets available from Saint Michael’s community shops at Cold Bath Road, Harrogate and North Street, Ripon.

Alternatively: E: Sihandd@hotmail.co.uk

Just ‘B’ is the president’s charity of choice for the year. Having raised so far more than £3,500 from events such as an online Burns Night, an online evening with celebrity auctioneer Caroline Hawley and a virtual Great North Run.

Immediate Past President Sandra Frier said: We want to raise as much as possible for Just ‘B’ which offers such important care and support across North Yorkshire. Many of us have seen first-hand the care and support offered by Just ‘B’ and Saint Michael’s, so we hope the community will come along and support this enjoyable event. We are very excited about the Fashion Show which is a real community initiative and will be great fun.





