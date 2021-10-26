Interim leadership of North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner’s Office

The next meeting of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will take place on Thursday 4 November when interim leadership arrangements for the Commissioner’s Office will be considered.
The interim leader will be until the appointment of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on the 25 November 2021, following a county-wide public vote.
Simon Dennis, Chief Executive of the Office of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said:
An election for the vacancy in the role of North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is due to be held on 25 November 2021. Ahead of that, in accordance with the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel must appoint an Acting Commissioner from within the paid staff of the Commissioner’s Office to undertake the role in the intervening period.
At their meeting on Thursday 4 November, the Panel will be asked to consider a proposal that the Commissioner’s Office be run by the Executive Management Team on a stewardship basis, with Jenni Newberry, Head of Commissioning & Partnerships, nominated as Acting Commissioner as part of that team approach.
If approved by the Panel, Mrs Newberry would take up the position, working alongside myself and Assistant Chief Executives Tom Thorp and Caroline Blackburn, until the newly elected Commissioner assumes the role following their election.