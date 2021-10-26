Grove Road Community Primary and Woodfield Community Primary schools seek to amalgamate

The governing bodies of Grove Road Community Primary and Woodfield Community Primary wish to start an amalgamation process to share the benefits of both school sites.

Governors have requested North Yorkshire County Council to begin a consultation on amalgamation which would essentially mean that Woodfield would become part of Grove Road from September 1st, 2022, with both school sites remaining open.

As part of the amalgamation there would be a “technical closure” of Woodfield. Governors appreciate this may cause some initial uncertainty but see it as a very positive step for both schools.

The proposals would be for both the Grove Road and Woodfield school sites to be continued to be used.

The County Council will consider this request on 23 November and, if agreed, the consultation would run through December and January.

The consultation process would include public meetings where parents and the local community will have the opportunity to hear more about the proposals and share their views.