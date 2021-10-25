Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe present cheque to the Fire Fighters Charity as a thank you

A much-loved North Yorkshire pub has reopened after recovering from a devastating fire.

The family-run Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough, has been extensively renovated and refurbished after the fire ripped its heart out in November last year.

The Tiger, which has been run by Ian and Barbara Gill for the past 15 years, re-opened this week.

To mark the occasion, the Gills presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Fire Fighters Charity to thank the brave firemen who fought the blaze.

Ian Gill explained: This was the least we could do. The local fire brigades from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb were absolutely brilliant, showing incredible courage and expertise. We have so much to thank them for. We are delighted to have reopened – and to welcome back our regulars after being closed for so long. During our closure, we have been so heartened and encouraged the support we have received from the local community, who have given us the strength to carry on and to ensure that The Tiger has re-opened in style. We were left devastated by the fire. It was accidental and we were grateful that no-one was hurt. As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. We were already struggling with the serious effects of Covid-19 last year, when the huge fire struck.

Paul Metheringham, who was the incident commander on the night of the fire, commented: This is a tremendously generous gesture by the Gills and we are very appreciative. The Fire Fighters Charity is a most worthwhile and important cause, helping firefighters and their families cope with injury, illness and rehabilitation. The fire was massive and we were thankful that we were able to save the Tiger from being completely destroyed. We know what an important part of the local community the pub is and we are delighted it has now reopened. This cheque presentation makes the re-opening even more special.







Barbara Gill added: Had it not been for Covid someone would have been on the premises when the fire started. But, on the plus side, as the pub was empty, it meant there was no danger to life. Even so, the part the brave firefighters played in saving our pub was absolutely crucial. We will be forever grateful to them.